Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at KeyCorp

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.45.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DUK

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $97.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.91.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,462,000 after purchasing an additional 58,755 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.