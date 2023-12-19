Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Raymond James

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LEN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.35.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $147.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a 12-month low of $88.42 and a 12-month high of $156.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

