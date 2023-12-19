Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Altria Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,257,000 after purchasing an additional 671,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altria Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

