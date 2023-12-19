Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,578 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

A opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $159.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average of $118.17.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on A. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.59.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

