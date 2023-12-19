Boston Common Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 599,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,455 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 662,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,334,000 after buying an additional 201,096 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 187,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,278,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,217,000 after buying an additional 418,807 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIM. Mizuho raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

