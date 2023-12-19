Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 592,413 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 592,413 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,598,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,806,000 after purchasing an additional 101,401 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 150,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

