Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 38,234 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,234 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of KB Home worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 76.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,933 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 23.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

KB Home Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.67. KB Home has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

