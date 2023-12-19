Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $8.12 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2,515.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,347 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $564,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Boeing by 36.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,256 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 56,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,391 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $260.41 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $265.52. The company has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

