Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $3.56 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %

CMCSA stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $179.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

