Perkins Coie Trust Co Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

Shares of DHR opened at $226.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $167.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

