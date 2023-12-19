The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,115 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of AZEK worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of AZEK opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AZEK from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

