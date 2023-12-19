Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 843 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $161.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

