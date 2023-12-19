MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Decreased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MET

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.