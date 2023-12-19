Perkins Coie Trust Co Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $796.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $688.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $690.85. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

