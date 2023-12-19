Perkins Coie Trust Co Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $130.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.74. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $138.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

