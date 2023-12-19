Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives $110.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BX stock opened at $125.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.30. The company has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,568,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

