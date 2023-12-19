Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Symbotic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYM

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $2,471,155.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $4,802,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $2,471,155.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,569.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,191 shares of company stock worth $13,701,229. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Symbotic by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of SYM opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of -154.05 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.