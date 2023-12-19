Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,066,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,057,718.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,630.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,066,313 shares in the company, valued at $43,057,718.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,763 shares of company stock worth $2,028,209. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,759,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,597,000 after buying an additional 40,182 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

