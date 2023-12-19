Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $7.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPRO

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $916.09 million, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 14.71 and a quick ratio of 14.71. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Open Lending had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,279,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,071,645.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,427,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,010,000 after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 7.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 74.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,703,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 726,472 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.