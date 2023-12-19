PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $148.76 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.