Brokerages Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target at $166.50

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FERG

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $190.57.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at about $857,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 13.8% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,497,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,283,000 after buying an additional 122,778 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5,880.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.