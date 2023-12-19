Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. CLSA upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JHG stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,616,000 after purchasing an additional 84,307 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 93.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 21,886 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at $1,154,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.