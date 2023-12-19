Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

NBIX stock opened at $119.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.93. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,675,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,376.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,742 shares of company stock worth $6,444,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

