H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HNNMY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.08. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $3.52.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.0591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 100.01%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

