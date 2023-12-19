Analysts Set The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Target Price at $112.40

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $113.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average of $97.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.30%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

