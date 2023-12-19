Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TLSNY

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.0899 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.88%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

(Get Free Report

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.