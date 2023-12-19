Analysts Set IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Price Target at $102.25

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDA. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

IDACORP stock opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average of $98.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.57. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $88.10 and a 1-year high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.37. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $569,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

