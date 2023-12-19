Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VWAGY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Volkswagen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

