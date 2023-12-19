Brokerages Set AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Price Target at $10.35

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMC shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 625,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 47,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 29,107 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,512,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $85.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

