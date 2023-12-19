COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives $49.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $487.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

