Analysts Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) PT at $7.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, December 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $149.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.02. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.46. As a group, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 584,762 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

