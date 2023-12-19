Head-To-Head Comparison: Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) versus Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF)

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Free Report) and Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Schindler pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Savaria pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Schindler pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Savaria pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Schindler alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Schindler and Savaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schindler N/A N/A N/A Savaria N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schindler N/A N/A N/A $6.85 32.04 Savaria N/A N/A N/A $0.22 51.41

This table compares Schindler and Savaria’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Schindler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Savaria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Schindler and Savaria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schindler 1 0 0 0 1.00 Savaria 0 0 3 0 3.00

Schindler presently has a consensus price target of $165.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.83%. Savaria has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.36%. Given Savaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Savaria is more favorable than Schindler.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Schindler shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Savaria shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Savaria beats Schindler on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schindler

(Get Free Report)

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators. In addition, the company provides digital services, including Schindler Ahead ActionBoard, which collates all the important statistics, activities, and performance data of elevators and escalators; Schindler Ahead RemoteMonitoring, which provides information about equipment's health; and CleanMobility solutions for keeping elevators and escalators sanitary and safe. Further, it offers digital solutions for transit and building management; and maintenance and repair services. Schindler Holding AG was founded in 1874 and is based in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators. The Patient Care segment manufactures and distributes therapeutic support surfaces and other pressure management products for the medical and medical beds, as well as offers medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients. The Adapted Vehicles segment provides vehicles for people with mobility challenges for personal or commercial use. It sells its products through dealers and by direct stores to end-user customers. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.