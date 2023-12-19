Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Freshworks has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $326,613.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,900.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $326,613.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,900.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $121,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,268 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,150. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 373.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Freshworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

See Also

