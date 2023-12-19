Head to Head Review: Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ) & Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ – Get Free Report) and Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Yellow has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schneider National has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yellow and Schneider National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yellow $5.24 billion 0.04 $21.80 million ($1.55) -2.39 Schneider National $6.60 billion 0.66 $457.80 million $1.80 13.76

Analyst Recommendations

Schneider National has higher revenue and earnings than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schneider National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yellow and Schneider National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A Schneider National 0 7 7 0 2.50

Schneider National has a consensus target price of $29.40, suggesting a potential upside of 18.72%. Given Schneider National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Schneider National is more favorable than Yellow.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Yellow shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Schneider National shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Yellow shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of Schneider National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yellow and Schneider National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yellow -1.65% N/A -3.49% Schneider National 5.65% 11.29% 7.39%

Summary

Schneider National beats Yellow on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components. In addition, the company offered specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, exhibit, product return, and government material shipment services; and consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of approximately 12,700 tractors comprising 11,700 owned and 1,000 leased tractors; and approximately 42,000 trailers consisting of 34,800 owned and 7,200 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. On August 6, 2023, Yellow Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations. The Intermodal segment provides door-to-door container on flat car services through a combination of rail and dray transportation using company-owned containers, chassis, and trucks. The Logistics segment offers asset-light freight brokerage, supply chain, warehousing, and import/export services to manage and move its customers' freight. It also leases equipment, such as trucks to owner-operators; and provides insurance for the company drivers and owner-operators. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

