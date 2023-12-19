Analysts Set Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) PT at $5.00

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 1,687.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 64,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $47,630.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,050,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 84,966 shares of company stock valued at $65,245. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Free Report

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.