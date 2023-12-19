Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

MCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NYSE:MCB opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $585.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 14.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 14.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 48.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 8.1% during the second quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9,442.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

