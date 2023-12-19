MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

About MediciNova

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

