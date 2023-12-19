UBS Group Increases Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $315.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $260.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.37. Boeing has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $265.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.4% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 9,522 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 59,682 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $22,043,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

