AON (NYSE:AON) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Underperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $328.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $341.42.

NYSE:AON opened at $314.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. AON has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AON will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

