Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.95.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

BKD stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,996 shares in the company, valued at $866,158.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $80,451. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,168 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading

