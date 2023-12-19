Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Centene from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. Centene has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $83.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Centene will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 36.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 161.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 51.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

