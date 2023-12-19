Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.17.

Get Enovis alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENOV

Enovis Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ENOV opened at $54.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average is $54.82. Enovis has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,978,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at $38,546,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Enovis by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,322,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,484,000 after acquiring an additional 509,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Enovis by 518.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 455,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 382,106 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.