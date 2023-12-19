Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NET. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.81.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.4 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,961 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $628,680.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,866,957.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,961 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $628,680.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,866,957.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,329 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $2,753,529.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,530,733.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,294 shares of company stock worth $59,701,117 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,422.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

