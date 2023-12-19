Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $100.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $90.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $82.45.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 100,409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,955,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,044 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 372.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,136 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Omnicom Group by 414.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,324,000 after buying an additional 2,467,632 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after buying an additional 1,503,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

