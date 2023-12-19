PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of PowerSchool from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.45.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PowerSchool

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PowerSchool has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -207.73 and a beta of 1.02.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $182.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 26,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $606,073.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 209,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $102,051.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,922,675.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Anthony Kender sold 26,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $606,073.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 209,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,120 shares of company stock worth $2,157,970 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 15.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter worth about $296,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 22.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in PowerSchool by 322.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.