Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $105.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.00.
Wynn Resorts Price Performance
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,250.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
