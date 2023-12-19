Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given Underperform Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.55.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER opened at $105.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.88. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,906,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,238,000 after purchasing an additional 339,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after acquiring an additional 131,204 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,254,000 after acquiring an additional 106,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

