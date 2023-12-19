Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPWR. TheStreet downgraded SunPower from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on SunPower from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.38.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $739.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.83. SunPower has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SunPower by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 24.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 11.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

