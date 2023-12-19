Sanmina’s (SANM) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $45.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $54.30. Sanmina has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $65.58.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 1,922.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

