Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PANW. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $279.67.

PANW opened at $307.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.76, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

